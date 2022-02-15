What Is the Role of AI and ML in the Open RAN and 5G Future?

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have moved on from just being buzzwords to bringing much needed optimization and intelligence in devices, networks and infrastructure; whether on site, on the edge or in the cloud.
New Study in 3GPP RAN3 on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in NG-RAN - https://t.co/o4o4kq6Wpp via @3GPPLive #Free5Gtraining #3GPP #5G #ArtificialIntelligence #MachineLearning #AIML #RAN #Algorithms #SON #5GC #5GS pic.twitter.com/pvPlG9HpPC— Free 5G Training (@5Gtraining) October 15, 2021
Qualcomm has been very active in talking about AI/ML in webinars and on their site. A detailed blog post looking at 'What’s the role of artificial intelligence in the future of 5G and beyond?' is available here. It was posted in time for a Light Reading webinar where Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst – Mobile Networks and 5G, Heavy Reading and Tingfang Ji, Senior Director, Engineering - Wireless R&D, Qualcomm discuss the topic. The video is embedded below and slide deck is available here.
Standardizing AI/ML in cellular communication systems. From #Qualcomm presentation, The essential role of AI in the 5G future - How machine learning is accelerating wireless innovations in the new decade and beyond - https://t.co/fwxtoKIZKR#Free5Gtraining #3G4G5G #5G #AI #ML pic.twitter.com/YS5w8KXQuw— Free 5G Training (@5Gtraining) September 27, 2021
Louis Scialabba, Senior Director of Marketing at Mavenir, looking at AI and Analytics spoke at Layer 123 conference on the topic, 'AI/ML for Next Gen 5G Mobile Networks'. His talk is embedded below and a blog post by him on the topic, 'The RIC Opens a New World of Opportunities for CSPs' is available here.
