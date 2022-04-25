Monday, 25 April 2022

Edge Computing Tutorial from Transforma Insights

Jim Morrish, Founding Partner of Transforma Insights has kindly made an in-depth Edge Computing Tutorial for our channel. Slides and video is embedded below.

In this tutorial Jim covers the following topics:

  • Definitions of Edge Computing.
  • How and why Edge Computing is used.
  • Planning for deployment of Edge Computing.
  • Forecasts for Edge Computing.

We would love to know if this answers your questions on this topic. If not, please feel free to post your questions below.  

Related Posts

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 