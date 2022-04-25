Edge Computing Tutorial from Transforma Insights

Jim Morrish, Founding Partner of Transforma Insights has kindly made an in-depth Edge Computing Tutorial for our channel. Slides and video is embedded below.
In this tutorial Jim covers the following topics:
- Definitions of Edge Computing.
- How and why Edge Computing is used.
- Planning for deployment of Edge Computing.
- Forecasts for Edge Computing.
We would love to know if this answers your questions on this topic. If not, please feel free to post your questions below.
