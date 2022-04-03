3GPP Release-17 5G NR Reaches Completion

In the last week of March 2022, 3GPP Release 17 reached stage 3 functional freeze. Now the ASN work is ongoing and it will be frozen in June 2022. After that point, any changes will need to be submitted to 3GPP as CR (change request) and would have to be agreed by everyone (or unopposed).
Juan Montojo, Vice President, Technical Standards, Qualcomm Technoloigies, in his blog post reminds us:
Release 17 has been completed with its scope largely intact, despite the fact that the entire release was developed in the midst of a pandemic that hit the world, including 3GPP, right after the scope of the Release was approved in December 2019. 3GPP has been operating through electronic means from the latter part of January 2020 and has yet to get back to face-to-face meetings and interactions. The return to face-to-face meetings is not expected before June 2022. Release 17 completion not only marks the conclusion of the first phase of the 5G technology evolution, but it is a testament to the mobile ecosystem’s resiliency and commitment to drive 5G forward. I couldn’t be more proud of 3GPP, and our team, in particular, as Qualcomm Technologies led the efforts across a wide range of projects. Release 17 delivers another performance boost to the 5G system and continues expanding 5G into new devices, applications, and deployments.
The blog post briefly explains the 'New and enhanced 5G system capabilities' as well as features related to 'Expansion to new 5G devices and applications' as shown in the image on the top.
In addition, 3GPP Rel-17 has many other projects as can be seen in the image above. 3GPP TR 21.917: Release 17 Description; Summary of Rel-17 Work Items has a summary of all the items above but it is still undergoing revision.
Juan also did a webinar on this topic with Fierce Wireless, the video is embedded below:
The slides could be obtained from here.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: 3GPP Release-18 Work Moves Into Focus as Release-17 Reaches Maturity
- The 3G4G Blog: An Early View of 3GPP Release-18 5G-Advanced Topics
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G-Advanced Flagship Features
- The 3G4G Blog: What Is the Role of AI and ML in the Open RAN and 5G Future?
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G-Advanced Flagship Features
- The 3G4G Blog: Extending 5G TDD Coverage With XDD (Cross Division Duplex)
- The 3G4G Blog: 3GPP 5G Non Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Standardization Update
- The 3G4G Blog: Introduction to 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) Devices
- Free 6G Training: Qualcomm Pushing the boundaries of AI research
- Connectivity Technology Blog: 5G Indoor Precise Positioning
No comments:
Post a Comment