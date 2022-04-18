Holographic Display - The *Wow* Demo from MWC 2022

We often associate holograms with futuristic technology and even 6G nowadays but what if holograms could be done in a very simple way just by playing with light?
This is a *wow* demo from Japan Pavilion in Hall 4 at #MWC22 pic.twitter.com/0SYPBPCB8E— Zahid Ghadialy (@zahidtg) March 2, 2022
At Mobile World Congress 2022, the demo that impressed me most was by a Japanese company called Asukanet. Their ASKA 3D Plate projects images in mid air. This in combination with a 3D sensor allows to manipulate the display without touching. It may be easier to understand this by looking at how this works in the largest convenience store in Japan as shown in the video below:
This is the demo video that I got at MWC
This is us playing with the hologram
While it may not be straightforward, it would complement our smartphones or tablets display nicely.
You can watch some of the use cases on their page here.
Let me know what you think?
