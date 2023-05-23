Top 10 New (2022) Security Standards That You Need to Know About!

I had been meaning to add this session to the blog for a while. Some security researchers may find these useful.
At RSA Conference 2022, Bret Jordan, CTO, Emerging Technologies, Broadcom and Kirsty Paine, Advisor - Technology & Innovation, EMEA, Splunk Inc. presented a talk covering what they described as the most important, interesting and impactful technical standards, hot off the press and so 2022. From the internet and all its things, to the latest cybersecurity defenses, including 5G updates and more acronyms than one can shake a stick at.
"10 Security Standards in 2022 You Can't Live Without". Great #RSAC2022 presentation by @symantec Broadcom Software's @jordan_bret and @Splunk's Kirsty Paine. Download the slides here: https://t.co/aEqqnQvicM pic.twitter.com/CiIhDH7tu6— Patrick Donegan (@HardenStance) July 13, 2022
The video is embedded below and the slides are available here.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: Authentication and Key Management for Applications (AKMA) based on 3GPP credentials in the 5G System (5GS)
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G and Cyber Security
- The 3G4G Blog: Lawful Intelligence and Interception in 5G World with Data and OTT Apps
- The 3G4G Blog: Realizing Zero Trust Architecture for 5G Networks
- The 3G4G Blog: Bug hunting in 5G Networks and Devices
- The 3G4G Blog: AT&T Cybersecurity Experts Provide 5G Security Overview
- The 3G4G Blog: Everything you need to know about 5G Security
- The 3G4G Blog: Key Technology Aspects of 5G Security by Rohde & Schwarz
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Roaming with SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy)
No comments:
Post a Comment