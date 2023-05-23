Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Top 10 New (2022) Security Standards That You Need to Know About!

I had been meaning to add this session to the blog for a while. Some security researchers may find these useful. 

At RSA Conference 2022, Bret Jordan, CTO, Emerging Technologies, Broadcom and Kirsty Paine, Advisor - Technology & Innovation, EMEA, Splunk Inc. presented a talk covering what they described as the most important, interesting and impactful technical standards, hot off the press and so 2022. From the internet and all its things, to the latest cybersecurity defenses, including 5G updates and more acronyms than one can shake a stick at. 

The video is embedded below and the slides are available here.

