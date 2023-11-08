Presentations from ETSI Security Conference 2023

It's been a while since I wrote about the ETSI Security Conference, which was known as ETSI Security week once upon a time. This year, ETSI’s annual flagship event on Cyber Security took place face-to-face from 16 to 19 October 2023, in ETSI, Sophia Antipolis, France and gathered more than 200 people.
The event this year focused on Security Research and Global Security Standards in action The event also considered wider aspects such as Attracting the next generation of Cyber Security standardization professionals and supporting SMEs.
5G Security in practice and future by Rong Wu, Huawei from ETSI Security Conference 2023 - https://t.co/GByIjxcxST#Free5Gtraining #3G4G5G #5G #5GNetworks #Security #5GSecurity #ETSIsecurityConf #TheStandardsPeople #3GPP #Standards #Rel18 #SecurityAssurance #AmbientIoT #IoT pic.twitter.com/sotNyZkBLy— Free 5G Training (@5Gtraining) October 26, 2023
The following topics were covered
- Day 1:
- Session 1: Global Cyber Security
- Session 2: Global Cyber Security
- Session 3: Regulation State of the Nation
- Session 4: Regulation, Data Protection and Privacy, Technical Aspects
- Day 2:
- Session 1: Zero Trust, Supply Chain & Open Source
- Session 2: IoT & Certification
- Session 3: Zero Trust, Supply Chain & Open Source
- Session 4: Quantum Safe Cryptography Session
- Day 3:
- Session 1: Experiences of Attracting Next Generation of Engineers and Investing in Future
- Session 2: IoT and Certification Session
- Session 3: IoT & Mobile Certification
- Session 4: 5G in the Wild - Part 1
- Day 4:
- Session 1: 5G in the Wild - Part 2
- Session 2: 6G Futures
- Session 3: Augmented Reality and AI
You can see the detailed agenda here. The presentations from the conference are available here.
The CyberSecurity Magazine interviewed Helen L. And Jane Wright discussing diversity and careers in Cybersecurity. Helen, from the National Cyber Security Centre, has worked in Security for over 20 years and is a mentor at the CyberFirst programme. CyberFirst intends to inspire and encourage students from all backgrounds to consider a career in cybersecurity. Jane Wright is a Cyber Security Engineer at QinetiQ and has been participating in the CyberFirst. The interview, along with a video, is available here.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: Top 10 New (2022) Security Standards That You Need to Know About!
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G and Cyber Security
- The 3G4G Blog: AT&T Cybersecurity Experts Provide 5G Security Overview
- The 3G4G Blog: Everything you need to know about 5G Security
- The 3G4G Blog: Presentations from ETSI Security Week 2019 (#ETSISecurityWeek)
No comments:
Post a Comment