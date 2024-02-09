Resilient Timing for Critical National Infrastructure

Critical infrastructure requires precise timing to operate. This reliance makes the infrastructure vulnerable to disruptions in timing that can be either intentional or unintentional. Intentional disruptions can be caused by GNSS jamming or spoofing or network attacks.. Unintentional disruptions are usually caused by equipment failures or acts of nature.
Back in April 2022, Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) hosted a webinar on this topic, a precursor to the Annual Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS). The webinar featured top industry experts delivering insight into the latest techniques for adding resilience and robustness to timing infrastructure. It covered the most critical topics in timing resilience, including:
- Redundancy
- Holdover
- Management
- Monitoring
- Alternative reference time sources
Examples address networks used for critical industry applications such as:
- Power grids
- Telecommunications
- Finance systems
- Broadcast/media
The video of the webinar as follows:
Experts participating in the webinar and their presentations are as follows:
- Introduction – Marc Weiss, PhD
- Redundancy and Monitoring – Doug Arnold, Principal Technologist, Meinberg
- Solutions for Backup Resiliency – David Chandler, Product Line Manager, Microchip
- Diversity of Sources (Beyond GNSS) – Anand Ram, Vice President, Business Development, Calnex
- An Example of Resilience and Assurance – Nino De Falcis, Senior Director of Business Development, Oscilloquartz
Please feel free to share other useful resources on this topic in comments.
Related Posts:
- Telecoms Infrastructure Blog: Synchronization for 5G - Requirements, Solutions & Architecture
- The 3G4G Blog - CWHeritage Talk: The History of Synchronization in Digital Cellular Networks
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Synchronisation Requirements
No comments:
Post a Comment