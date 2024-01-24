UE Assistance Information in LTE and 5G

I have been asked about the UE Assistance Information (UAI) RRC message a few times before. Generally I have always pointed people back to the LTE/5G specifications but here is a concise video that the telecoms technology training company Mpirical have shared recently:
If you want to dig further into details then please see the RRC specifications: 36.331 for LTE and 38.331 for 5G.
Over the years I have added quite a few short tutorials from Mpirical on this blog, do check them out below.
