Tutorial Session on Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) and 3GPP Standards from 5G to 6G

Over five years ago, we introduced the concept of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) in our NTN tutorial and wrote IEEE ComSoc article, "The Role of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) in Future 5G Networks." Since then, the landscape has seen remarkable transformations with advancements in standards, innovations in satellite connectivity, and progress in real-world applications.
The 2024 Global Forum on Connecting the World from the Skies, held on November 25–26, served as a pivotal platform for stakeholders across the spectrum; policymakers, industry leaders, and technical experts. Jointly organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), the event underscored NTNs' growing importance in advancing global connectivity.
A key highlight of the forum was Tutorial Session 2, delivered by Gino Masini, Principal Researcher, Standardization at Ericsson. The session, titled "Non-Terrestrial Networks and 3GPP Standards from 5G to 6G," provided an in-depth look at the evolution of NTNs and their integration into mobile networks.
Key Takeaways from the Session included:
- 3GPP Standardization Milestones:
- Release 17: NTN integration began, paving the way for seamless 5G coverage.
- Release 18: Enhanced features and capabilities, focusing on improved satellite-terrestrial convergence.
- Release 19 (Ongoing): Lays the foundation for natively integrated NTN frameworks in 6G.
- Unified Networks in 6G: A focus on radio access network architecture demonstrated how NTN can evolve from a supporting role to becoming an intrinsic component of future 6G systems.
- Industry Impact: The session highlighted how convergence between satellite and terrestrial networks is no longer aspirational but a tangible reality, fostering a truly unified global connectivity ecosystem.
With NTNs now integral to 3GPP's vision, the groundwork has been laid for scalable satellite connectivity that complements terrestrial networks. The insights shared at the forum emphasize the importance of collaboration across industry and standards organizations to unlock the full potential of NTNs in both 5G and 6G.
For those interested, the full tutorial slides and session video are embedded below.
Gino has kindly shared the slides that can be downloaded from here.
Related Posts:
- Connectivity Technology Blog: Tutorial Session on Current Trends and Key Challenges of Satellite communications
- Connectivity Technology Blog: R&S Technical Explainer on 3GPP 5G Non Terrestrial Networks (NTN)
- Connectivity Technology Blog - Connecting the Uncharted: Space Norway’s Arctic Satellite Mission Takes Off
- Connectivity Technology Blog: Will 5G NTN Deliver on the Promised Use Cases?
- Connectivity Technology Blog: 5G NB-IoT NTN Coverage Extension by Sateliot
- Connectivity Technology Blog: KDDI Prepares for Disasters with Vehicle-Mounted Base Stations Backhauled via Starlink
- Connectivity Technology Blog: Laser Inter-Satellite Links (LISLs) in a Starlink Constellation
- Free 6G Training: The European Space Agency (ESA) Explores the Role of Satellites for 5G & 6G
- Connectivity Technology Blog: How does Plane Wi-Fi and Mobile Connectivity on Planes Work?
No comments:
Post a Comment