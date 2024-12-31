Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Top Posts and Videos of 2024

The 3G4G Blog continues to be a favourite among tech enthusiasts, with over 17 years of content. This year, we reached a remarkable milestone: over 3 million views in 2024, pushing our total to nearly 19 million views since Blogger began tracking in July 2010.

As 2024 draws to a close, we're excited to share the Top 10 most-viewed blog posts of the year and the Top 5 most-watched videos on our YouTube channel. It’s worth noting that while these posts and videos garnered significant attention this year, many of them were published earlier. For clarity, we've included the month and year each was posted.

Top 10 Most-Viewed Blog Posts in 2024

Interestingly, none of the blog posts published in 2024 made it into the overall Top 10, despite some being highly popular. To highlight this year's efforts, here are the Top 5 blog posts published in 2024:

Top 5 Blog Posts Published in 2024

Top 5 Most-Watched Videos on Our YouTube Channel in 2024

We’d love to hear from you! Let us know in the comments below which post or video was your favorite—or if there’s a topic you’d like us to cover in 2025. Your feedback helps shape the future of The 3G4G Blog.

Here’s to another year of insightful content—thank you for being a part of our journey!

Related Posts: 

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 