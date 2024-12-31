Top Posts and Videos of 2024

The 3G4G Blog continues to be a favourite among tech enthusiasts, with over 17 years of content. This year, we reached a remarkable milestone: over 3 million views in 2024, pushing our total to nearly 19 million views since Blogger began tracking in July 2010.
As 2024 draws to a close, we're excited to share the Top 10 most-viewed blog posts of the year and the Top 5 most-watched videos on our YouTube channel. It’s worth noting that while these posts and videos garnered significant attention this year, many of them were published earlier. For clarity, we've included the month and year each was posted.
Top 10 Most-Viewed Blog Posts in 2024
- 6G Global - Videos & Presentations from Mobile Korea 2023, Dec 2023
- Mobile Network Architecture: How did we get here & where should we go?, Oct 2023
- Network Slicing using User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP), Nov 2021
- Prof. Ted Rappaport Keynote at EuCNC & 6G Summit 2023 on 'Looking Towards the 6G Era - What we may expect, and why', Aug 2023
- Difference between SDU and PDU, Mar 2009
- New 5G NTN Spectrum Bands in FR1 and FR2, May 2023
- Two Types of SMS in 5G, Sep 2020
- Introduction to 5G ATSSS - Access Traffic Steering, Switching and Splitting, Nov 2019
- LTE to 3G Handover Procedure and Signalling, Mar 2011
- What is RF Front-End (RFFE) and why is it so Important?, Jan 2022
Interestingly, none of the blog posts published in 2024 made it into the overall Top 10, despite some being highly popular. To highlight this year's efforts, here are the Top 5 blog posts published in 2024:
Top 5 Blog Posts Published in 2024
- UE Assistance Information in LTE and 5G
- 3GPP Release 18 Description and Summary of Work Items
- Resilient Timing for Critical National Infrastructure
- Disaggregation of 5G Core (5GC) Network
- A Different Approach for Mobile Network Densification
Top 5 Most-Watched Videos on Our YouTube Channel in 2024
- Beginners: Radio Frequency, Band and Spectrum, Jul 2017
- Beginners: What is Industrial IoT (IIoT), Feb.2019
- Beginners: A Quick Introduction to 3GPP, May 2023
- Beginners: Different Types of RAN Architectures - Distributed, Centralized & Cloud, Jul 2021
- Beginners: How does the mobile technology work?, Jun 2020
We’d love to hear from you! Let us know in the comments below which post or video was your favorite—or if there’s a topic you’d like us to cover in 2025. Your feedback helps shape the future of The 3G4G Blog.
Here’s to another year of insightful content—thank you for being a part of our journey!
Related Posts:
- Telecoms Infrastructure Blog: Top Blog posts for 2024
- Private Networks Technology Blog: Top 5 Posts for 2024
- Free 6G Training: Top 10 Posts for 2024
- Operator Watch Blog: Top 5 Posts for 2024
- Connectivity Technology Blog: Top 5 Posts for 2024
- The 3G4G Blog: Top 10 Blog Posts and Top 5 Videos for 2023
- The 3G4G Blog: Top Blog Posts of 2022
- The 3G4G Blog: Top 10 Posts for 2021 and Top 5 Videos
No comments:
Post a Comment