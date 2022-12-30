Top Blog Posts of 2022

The 3G4G Blog is our most popular blog, running for over 15 years with nearly 15 million views. With 2022 coming to an end, here are the top 10 most viewed posts from 2022. These posts were not necessarily posted this year, so I have added the month and year each of them was posted.
- Network Slicing using User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP), Nov 2021
- 5G & AI Powered Smart Hospitals, Dec 2021
- Four Ways 5G Can Improve the Battery Life of User Equipment (UE), Sep 2022
- 3GPP Release-18 Work Moves Into Focus as Release-17 Reaches Maturity, Jan 2022
- What is RF Front-End (RFFE) and why is it so Important?, Jan 2022
- How Multiband-Cells are used for MORAN RAN Sharing, Aug 2022
- Key enablers for mass IoT adoption, Oct 2022
- Positioning Techniques for 5G NR in 3GPP Release-16, Oct 2020
- Impact of 5G on Lawful Interception and Law Enforcement, Dec 2021
- 3GPP 5G Non Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Standardization Update, Jan 2022
