Top 10 posts for 2019

As one would guess, 2019 was dominated by 5G and so was this blog. Surprisingly the most popular post was on Open RAN. Most likely because many people did not understand what the term meant.
People still continue to ask us when we will be changing the 3G4G name. We will change it when 3GPP (whose name is derived from 3G) and/or GSMA (whose name is derived from 2G/GSM) change their name. In short, never!
Here are the posts, from most popular to the tenth most popular, in descending order of popularity
1. A quick tutorial on Open RAN, vRAN & White Box RAN - Feb 2019
2. Displaying 5G Network Status Icon on Smartphones and Other Devices - Feb 2019
3. Prof. Andy Sutton: 5G Radio Access Network Architecture Evolution - Jan 2019
4. Theoretical Throughput Calculation of FDD 5G New Radio (NR) - Feb 2019
5. New 3GPP Release-17 Study Item on NR-Lite (a.k.a. NR-Light) - Aug 2019
6. Slides and Videos from the 1st 6G Wireless Summit - Apr 2019
7. Examples of 5G Use Cases & Applications - May 2019
8. Updated 5G Terminology Presentation - Mar 2019
9. 3GPP 5G Standardization Update post RAN#84 - July 2019
10. Exploiting Possible 5G Vulnerabilities - Oct 2019
Finally, a post from 2018 that continued to perform brilliantly this year
11. 5G Network Architecture Options (Updated) - Oct 2018
If you had a favorite post, let us know which one.
