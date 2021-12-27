Top 10 Posts for 2021 and Top 5 Videos

Here are the top posts from this year, from most popular to the tenth most popular, in descending order of popularity:
1. A look at 5G Applications, Application Functions & Application Servers, April 2021
2. Different Types of RAN Architectures - Distributed, Centralized & Cloud, July 2021
3. AT&T Cybersecurity Experts Provide 5G Security Overview, July 2021
4. Qualcomm Explains 5G mmWave Future & Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB), September 2021
5. 5G RAN Functional Splits, March 2021
6. O-RAN Introduction for Beginners, June 2021
7. Network Slicing using User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP), November 2021
8. Positioning in 5G networks, April 2021
9. An Early View of 3GPP Release-18 5G-Advanced Topics, October 2021
10. Introduction to 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) Devices, July 2021
In addition, the following two posts from last year made it in the top 10 as well, so including them below:
⦿ EPS Fallback in 5G Standalone Deployments, Feb 2020
⦿ Positioning Techniques for 5G NR in 3GPP Release-16, October 2020
In addition to the above, we have a very popular and active YouTube channel, here are the top 5 videos that we posted this year:
1. 5G Radio Access Network Architecture: The Dark Side of 5G, January 2021
2. Webinar: 5G Security Briefing, March 2021
3. Beginners: Open RAN Terminology – Virtualization, Disaggregation & Decomposition, June 2021
4. 6G Training Course Part 1: Introduction, January 2021
5. Beginners: Connecting Underground Railway Network, June 2021
Do you have a favourite 3G4G blog post or video? Please feel free to add in comments.
