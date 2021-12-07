What will 5G Standalone deliver?

Surely you have heard me talk about the benefits of 5G Standalone and why is it needed. At Telecoms Europe 5G 2021, Dr. Kim K Larsen, CTIO, T-Mobile Netherlands, presented a talk on what exactly will 5G Standalone deliver. The video of his talk and slides are embedded below.
If mobile economics is an area of interest, you may want to check out his old blog posts which are quite detailed. Here.
