Tuesday, 20 May 2025

A Beginner’s Guide to the 5G Air Interface

Some of you may know that I manage quite a few LinkedIn groups, and I often come across advanced presentations and videos on LTE and 5G. From time to time, people reach out asking where they can access a free beginner-level course on the 5G Air Interface. With that in mind, I was pleased to see that Mpirical have shared a recorded webinar on YouTube titled Examining the 5G Air Interface, which seems ideal for anyone looking for a basic introduction.

Philip Nugent, Senior Technical Trainer at Mpirical, explains some of the key terms, concepts and capabilities of 5G New Radio. The webinar provides a high level overview of several important topics including 5G frequency bands and ranges, massive MIMO and beamforming, protocols and resources, and a look at the typical operation of a 5G device. It concludes with a short trainer Q&A session.

The video is embedded below:

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
