Top 10 Posts for 2025

As we come to the end of another busy year, it is time once again to look back at what readers found most interesting on The 3G4G Blog. This year we again crossed over 3 million views, the same as last year, which shows the consistently strong interest in mobile technology, standards, and real-world deployments.
With well over 2,000 blog posts now published since the blog began in 2007, it is always fascinating to see which topics continue to attract attention. Some posts reflect the latest developments, while others are long-standing fundamentals that engineers, students, and professionals still search for regularly.
Regardless of when they were published, these were the top 10 most-read posts on the blog this year:
- 3GPP Release 18 Description and Summary of Work Items, Aug 2024
- 5G-Advanced Store and Forward (S&F): Enabling Resilient IoT Communications via Satellite, Apr 2025
- VoLTE Bearers, Aug 2013
- Difference between SDU and PDU, Mar 2009
- Network Slicing using User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP), Nov 2021
- LTE to 3G Handover Procedure and Signalling, Mar 2011
- Introduction to 5G ATSSS - Access Traffic Steering, Switching and Splitting, Nov 2019
- Interesting Pic: Blackberry Evolution, Jul 2010
- New 5G NTN Spectrum Bands in FR1 and FR2, May 2023
- What is RF Front-End (RFFE) and why is it so Important?, Jan 2022
It is interesting, although not entirely surprising, that a mix of 3GPP standards content, mobility procedures, and radio fundamentals continues to dominate the rankings. Posts written more than a decade ago still feature strongly, which highlights how many people continue to rely on them for reference and learning.
At the same time, more recent topics such as 3GPP Release 18, 5G-Advanced, and NTN show where industry activity and curiosity are heading as networks continue to evolve.
In addition to the 5G-Advanced Store and Forward (S&F) blog post, which was comfortably the most-read new post this year, the next most popular posts published in 2025 were:
- AI/ML in 3GPP: Progress, Challenges, and the Road to 6G, Mar 2025
- Understanding L1/L2 Triggered Mobility (LTM) Procedure in 3GPP Release 18, Aug 2025
- The Evolution of 3GPP 5G Network Slice and Service Types (SSTs), Jul 2025
AI and Machine Learning, mobility optimisation, and network slicing all remain strong areas of interest as the industry continues to mature 5G and look ahead to the next generation.
A big thank you to everyone who reads, comments, shares, and supports the blog. Whether you have been following since the early 3G days or discovered the site more recently, your continued engagement is what keeps it going.
Here is to another year of learning, sharing, and exploring the evolving world of mobile and wireless technology.
