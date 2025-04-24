An Introduction to OSS/BSS in Mobile Networks

When discussing mobile networks, much of the focus tends to be on radio access technologies, spectrum, or core network evolution. However, two often overlooked yet critical components in the operational backbone of any telecom network are Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS).
While not typically defined in 3GPP specifications, OSS and BSS play a vital role in keeping the network functional and the business viable.
OSS is responsible for network-facing tasks such as monitoring, configuration, fault management, and performance optimisation, commonly summarised using the FCAPS model: Fault, Configuration, Accounting, Performance, and Security. It ensures the network operates smoothly and supports the delivery of services.
BSS, on the other hand, deals with customer-facing functions like CRM, order handling, billing, and revenue management. It ensures that customers can purchase, use, and be billed accurately for services, forming the foundation for business growth and customer satisfaction.
To help introduce this important topic, we’ve created a short video explainer that outlines:
- The basic architecture of OSS and BSS
- Their roles within a multi-vendor network
- Key interfaces such as EMS, NMS, and TMN
- Why OSS/BSS are critical for digital transformation and operational efficiency
The video is embedded below and the slides are available here:
While OSS/BSS may not be headline features in 5G or 6G discussions, they remain the unsung heroes that ensure networks are operational, customers are happy, and services are profitable.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments or on social media. We're always keen to learn from those who work closely with these systems.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog - Tutorial: A Quick Introduction to 3GPP
- The 3G4G Blog: Explaining Telecoms
- The 3G4G Blog: Private Networks Introductory Series
- The 3G4G Blog: TechKnowledge Technology Stories (Series 1)
- The 3G4G Blog: Different Types of RAN Architectures - Distributed, Centralized & Cloud
No comments:
Post a Comment