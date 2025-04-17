Towers, Masts and Poles: The Backbone of Telecom Infrastructure

We often walk past them without a second glance—towers, masts, and poles that quietly support the vast web of our modern telecommunications networks. But behind these unassuming structures lies a fascinating history and a critical role in enabling everything from phone calls to television broadcasts.
In a brilliant lecture hosted by the IET, Professor Nigel Linge (with support from Professor Andy Sutton) takes us on a journey through the evolution of telecom infrastructure. Starting from ancient beacons and Napoleonic-era semaphores to the iconic BT Tower and long wave radio transmitters, the talk connects the dots across centuries of innovation.
On Friday 28th March I delivered a lecture to #TheIET at Savoy Place in London on the subject of "Telecom Towers, Masts, and Poles". Celebrating one of the visible faces of the telecoms industry. It was recorded by IETtv and can be viewed here: https://t.co/2MULwtRp5x pic.twitter.com/aD4cK7zyZU— Nigel Linge (@NigelLinge) April 7, 2025
The lecture touches on early telegraphy using bare copper wires strung on porcelain insulators, the dawn of voice telephony, Marconi’s pioneering wireless transmissions, and the growth of regional radio and TV broadcasting in the UK. It also highlights how microwave relays and horn-reflector antennas became vital to long-distance communication, with the BT Tower serving as a key hub in the national network.
Whether it’s the humble telegraph pole or the towering masts on hilltops, each structure plays a part in delivering connectivity. This presentation offers a timely reminder of the physical foundations of our digital world—often overlooked, yet essential to our everyday lives.
Watch the full lecture below:
You can also read an article by them detailing many things covered in the lecture here.
