3GPP Release 19 Description and Summary of Work Items

As the journey towards 3GPP Release 20 and 6G (3GPP Rel-21) continues to gather pace, the recently concluded Release 19 comes with a clearer view of what the next phase of 5G evolution, often referred to as 5G-Advanced, will look like in practice. One of the most useful artefacts in this process is the recently published technical report 3GPP TR 21.919, which offers a consolidated snapshot of the features and work items currently shaping this release.
Rather than focusing on detailed specifications, this report takes a step back and provides accessible summaries of the agreed work items. Each summary is intended to answer two simple but important questions: what problem is being addressed, and what impact the feature will have on the overall system. This makes the document particularly valuable not only for specialists deeply involved in standardisation work, but also for a broader audience trying to keep track of where the industry is heading.
It is worth noting that this is still very much a work in progress (50% complete). At the time of publication, just over 60 summaries have been included, with many more expected in future updates. Even so, the current version already highlights the sheer breadth of activity in Release 19, spanning everything from energy efficiency and non-terrestrial networks to AI, immersive services, and advanced radio capabilities.
In this post, I will not attempt to reinterpret or condense the summaries themselves. Instead, I am sharing the full list of topics covered in the report below, which provides a useful index into the areas that 3GPP worked on as part of Release 19.
It should be noted that the technical report (TR) presents the "initial state" of the Features introduced in Release 19, i.e. as they are by the time of publication of this document. Each Feature is subject to be later modified or enhanced, over several years, by the means of Change Requests (CRs). To further outline a feature at a given time, it is recommended to retrieve all the CRs which relate to the given Feature, as explained in its Reference section.
Below is the list of all topics covered in this report. Some of the topics may be missing a summary, which will be added later in the later updates.
5 Rel-19 Energy Efficiency, Energy Saving
5.1 Enhancements of Network energy savings for NR
5.2 Low-power wake-up signal and receiver for NR (LP-WUS/WUR)
5.3 Energy Efficiency as Service Criteria
6 Rel-19 Satellite (5GSAT), NTN, UAS, Aerial
6.1 Satellite access Phase 3
6.1.1 Security Aspects of 5G Satellite Access Phase 3
6.1.2 Charging aspects of satellite access Phase 3
6.2 Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) for NR Phase 3
6.3 Enhancements for Air-to-ground network for NR
6.4 Inter-RAT mode mobility support from E-UTRAN TN to NR NTN
6.5 Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) for Internet of Things (IoT) Phase 3 (for LTE)
6.6 Introduction of IoT-NTN TDD mode
6.7 Enhanced requirements and test methodology for NR NTN and IoT NTN
6.8 On-demand broadcast of GNSS assistance data
6.9 Uncrewed Aerial System Phase 3
6.10 Support for PWS in Satellite E-UTRAN and Satellite NG-RAN
6.11 Introduction of BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) B2b Signal in A-GNSS for LTE and NR
6.12 Introduction of A-GNSS support for NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) L1 SPS (Standard Positioning Service) in NR & LTE
6.13 Management Aspects of Rel-18's NTN Phase 2
6.14 Lower Selection-priority for PLMN Selection
6.15 New LTE band for 5G broadcast for region 3 utilizing a geosynchronous satellite
6.16 Satellite band-related items
6.16.1 Introduction of Ku bands for NR NTN
6.16.2 Introduction of additional operating NR bands for HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station)
6.16.3 Introduction of another NR NTN S-band (MSS band 2000-2020 MHz UL and 2180-2200 MHz DL)
6.16.4 New NR NTN bands to support Extended L-band and combined MSS L-band and Extended L-band ranges
6.16.5 Introduction of another IoT-NTN S-band (MSS band 2000-2020 MHz UL and 2180-2200 MHz DL)
7 Rel-19 Internet of Things (IoT) and Reduced Capability (RedCap) UE
7.1 NR power class 2 RedCap (Reduced Capability) UE in FR1
7.2 NAS layer overhead reduction for data transfer using CP CIoT
7.3 Management Aspects of RedCap features
8 Ambient power-enabled Internet of Things (IoT)
8.1 Ambient power-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) (SA and CT)
8.1.1 Charging for Ambient power-enabled Internet of Things
8.1.2 Security Aspects of Ambient IoT Services in 5G for Isolated Private Networks
8.2 Solutions for Ambient IoT (Internet of Things) in NR
9 Rel-19 Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)
9.1 AI/ML Model Transfer Phase 2
9.2 Core Network Enhanced Support for Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)
9.3 Application enablement for AI/ML services
9.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) for NR air interface
9.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) for NR air interface
9.6 Enhancements for Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) for NG-RAN
9.7 AI/ML Management Phase 2
9.8 Protocol for AI Data Collection from UPF
10 Rel-19 Verticals and Non Public Network
10.1 Rel-19 Enhancements of 3GPP Northbound and Application Layer Interfaces and APIs
10.2 SEAL DD (Data Delivery) Phase 2
10.3 Common Application Programming Interface (API) Framework (CAPIF) Phase 3
10.4 Enhanced OAM for management service exposure to external consumers through CAPIF
10.5 Non-Public Network (NPN) security considerations
10.6 Security for PLMN hosting a NPN
10.7 Interconnect of SNPN
10.8 ProSe support in NPN
11 Rel-19 communications services
11.1 Media Messaging Enhancements
11.2 Terminal Audio quality performance and Test methods for Immersive Audio Services, Phase 2
11.3 EVS Codec Extension for Immersive Voice and Audio Services, Phase 2
11.4 5GMSG Service phase 3
11.5 Video Operating Points - Harmonization and Stereo MV-HEVC
11.6 Advanced Media Delivery
11.7 5G Real-time Transport Protocol Configurations, Phase 2
11.8 Next Generation Real time Communication services Phase 2
11.8.1 System architecture for Next Generation Real time Communication services Phase 2
11.8.2 Security support for the Next Generation Real Time Communication services Phase 2
11.8.3 Application enablement aspects for MMTel
12 Rel-19 XR (eXtended Reality), Augmented Reality (AR), Metaverse, Edge Computing
12.1 Localized Mobile Metaverse Services
12.2 Extended Reality and Media
12.3 XR (eXtended Reality) for NR Phase 3
12.4 Avatar Communications in AR Calls
12.5 Split rendering over IMS
12.6 Enhancement of support for Edge Computing in 5G Core network - Phase 3
12.7 Edge Computing for Industrial Scenarios
12.8 Edge Computing Considering the Operational Needs of Service Hosting Environment
12.9 Architecture for enabling Edge Applications Phase 3
13 Rel-19 High Power UEs (HPUE)
13.1 Rel-19 High power UE (power class 1.5 or 2) for NR intra-band CA or NR inter-band CA/DC band combinations with/without NR Supplementary Uplink (UL)
13.2 Rel-19 High power UE (power class 1.5 and 2) for NR FR1 TDD/FDD single band for handheld/FWA UEs, and high power UE operation (power class 1) for FWVM (fixed-wireless/vehicle-mounted) use cases in a single NR band
13.3 Introduction of Power Class 2 and UE 40MHz Channel Bandwidth in NR band n28
13.4 Rel-19 High power UE (power class 1.5 or 2) for DC combinations of LTE band(s) and NR band(s)
13.5 Rel-19 High power UE (power class 2) and high power operation (power class 1) for fixed-wireless/vehicle-mounted use cases in a single LTE band
14 Rel-19 RAN topology
14.1 5G NR Femto
14.2 Additional topological enhancements for NR
14.3 Vehicle Mounted Relays Phase 2
15 Rel-19 Sidelink, Proximity
15.1 NR sidelink multi-hop relay
15.2 UE-to-UE multi-hop relay
15.3 NR Sidelink: Intra-band Carrier Aggregation in ITS band
15.4 Charging Aspects of Ranging and Sidelink Positioning
15.5 Multi-path relay
15.6 Proximity-based Services in 5GS Phase 3
16 NR and LTE Dual Connectivity (DC)
16.1 UE RF enhancements for NR FR1/FR2 and EN-DC, Phase 4
16.2 Support of intra-band non-collocated EN-DC/NR-CA deployment Phase2: new receiver type(s)
16.3 Rel-19 downlink interruption for NR and EN-DC band combinations at dynamic Tx Switching in Uplink
16.4 Rel-19 DC of x LTE band(s), y NR band(s) (1<=x<6, 1<=y<6, x+y<=6) and single or two NR Supplementary Uplink (SUL) bands
16.5 Simultaneous Rx/Tx band combinations for NR CA/DC, NR SUL and LTE/NR DC in Rel-19
16.6 UE Conformance - Rel-19 NR CA and DC; and NR and LTE DC Configurations
17 Rel-19 Other NR and LTE Radio
17.1 Adding channel bandwidth(s) support to existing NR bands and CA/ENDC combinations in REL-19
17.2 Data collection for SON (Self-Organising Networks)/MDT (Minimization of Drive Tests) in NR standalone and MR-DC (Multi-Radio Dual Connectivity) Phase 4
18 Rel-19 NR Radio
18.1 NR mobility enhancements Phase 4
18.2 Evolution of NR duplex operation: Sub-band full duplex (SBFD)
18.3 NR Radio Resource Management (RRM) Phase 5
18.4 Multi-carrier enhancements for NR Phase 3
18.5 NR demodulation performance Phase 5
18.6 NR MIMO Phase 5
18.7 FR1 TRP, TRS and MIMO OTA testing enhancement Phase 3
18.8 Rel-19 NR CA/DC for x bands DL with y bands UL (x<7, y<3) and SUL/CA band combinations with a single SUL or two SUL cells
18.9 Low band carrier aggregation via switching
18.10 NR channel BW less than 5MHz for FR1 Phase 2
18.11 mmWave in NR: UE spurious emissions and EESS (Earth Exploration Satellite Service) protection
18.12 NR base station (BS) RF requirement evolution for FR1/FR2 and testing
18.13 UE Conformance - New Rel-19 NR licensed bands and extension of existing NR bands
18.14 Other band-related items
18.14.1 7MHz Channel Bandwidth for n26 and n5
18.14.2 Introduction of the NR FDD 1.4 GHz band
18.14.3 Introduction of NR bands n87 and n88
18.14.4 Introduction of NR band n68
18.14.5 Additional NR bands for NR features in Rel-19
18.15 Study on spatial channel model for demodulation performance requirements for NR
19 Rel-19 LTE Radio
19.1 LTE-based 5G Broadcast Phase 2
19.2 Rel-19 LTE-Advanced Carrier Aggregation for x bands (1<=x<= 6) DL with y bands (y=1, 2) UL
19.3 Band-related items
19.3.1 New bands for LTE based 5G terrestrial broadcast for early deployments
19.3.2 Introduction of LTE FDD band in 1800–1830 MHz for Canada
20 Rel-19 Mission Critical, eCall, Emergency
20.1 Enhanced Mission Critical Architecture
20.2 Enhanced Mission Critical Location Management
20.3 Alignment of eCall over IMS with CEN
20.4 UE Conformance - Alignment of eCall over IMS with CEN
20.5 Multiple Location Procedure for Emergency LCS Routing
20.6 Multimedia Priority Service (MPS) for Messaging services
20.7 Mission Critical (MC) services for generic support on Isolated Operation for Public Safety (IOPS) mode of operation
20.8 Sharing of administrative configuration between interconnected MC service systems
20.9 Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) Phase 5
20.10 Mission critical security enhancements for release 19
20.11 Protocol enhancements for Mission Critical Services
21 Rel-19 Network Slicing
21.1 Network Controlled Network Slice Selection
22 Rel-19 Service-Based Architecture (SBA)
22.1 UPF enhancement for Exposure And SBA Phase 2
22.2 Automatic Certificate Management Environment (ACME) for the Service Based Architecture (SBA)
22.3 Reducing Information Exposure over SBI
22.4 Service Based Interface Protocol Improvements Release 19
23 Rel-19 QoS and Policy
23.1 Rel-19 Enhancements of UE Policy
23.2 Rel-19 Enhancements of Session Management (SM) Policy
23.3 Minimize the Number of Policy Associations
23.4 Spending Limits for UE Policies in Roaming scenario
23.5 Enhancing Parameter Provisioning with static UE IP address and UP security policy
23.6 Providing per-subscriber VLAN instructions from UDM and DN-AAA
23.7 QoS monitoring enhancement
24 Rel-19 multi-access
24.1 Upper layer traffic steering and switching over dual 3GPP access
24.2 Multi-Access (ATSSS_Ph4)
24.3 ATSSS Rule Provisioning via 3GPP access connected to EPC
24.4 Local traffic routing for multi-access UE
25 Other topics
25.1 Deferred 5GC-MT-LR Procedure for Periodic Location Events based NRPPa Periodic Measurement Reports
25.2 Subscription control for reference time distribution in EPS
25.3 Rel-19 IMS:
25.3.1 PS Data Off for IMS Data Channel Service
25.3.2 IMS Disaster Prevention and Restoration Enhancement
25.3.3 IMS Stage-3 IETF Protocol Alignment
25.4 Identifying non-3GPP Devices Connecting behind a UE or 5G-RG
25.5 Integrated Sensing and Communication
25.6 Rel-19 Application Data Analytics Enablement Service
25.7 Interworking of Non-3GPP Digital Terrestrial Broadcast Networks with 5GS Multicast Broadcast Services
25.8 Minimization of Service Interruption During Core Network Failure Phase 2
25.9 Measurement Data Collection
25.10 Enhanced application layer support for location services
25.11 NF discovery and selection by target PLMN
25.12 MSISDN verification operation support to Nnef_UEId Service
25.13 Rel-19 Enhancements of Network Automation Enablers
25.14 Enhancement of controlling RAT utilization
25.15 CT Aspects for IP Domain usage
25.16 Indirect Network Sharing
25.17 Management of Network Sharing Phase 3
25.18 Roaming Value-Added Services
25.19 Monitoring of signalling traffic in 5G
25.20 Roaming traffic offloading via session breakout in HPLMN
25.21 Stage-3 5GS NAS protocol development 18
25.22 Stage-3 SAE Protocol Development
25.23 Harmonization of test case definitions for cross-RAT usability
25.24 Data management regarding subscriptions and reporting
25.25 PRU Usage Extension supported by Core Network
26 Rel-19 miscellaneous Security
26.1 Security Assurance Specification for maintenance of 5G features
26.2 5G Security Assurance Specification (SCAS) for the Unified Data Repository (UDR)
26.3 5G Security Assurance Specification (SCAS) for the Short Message Service Function (SMSF)
26.4 Addition of 256-bit security Algorithms
26.5 Addition of Milenage-256 algorithm
26.6 Roaming and interconnect authorization aspects in indirect communication
26.7 Public key distribution and Issuer claim verification of the Access Token
26.8 3GPP profiles for cryptographic algorithms and security protocols
26.9 Mobility over non-3GPP access to avoid full primary authentication
26.10 LI Handling of Protected Services
26.11 Lawful Interception Rel-19
26.12 Lawful Interception Guidance Rel-19
26.13 Specification of example algorithm for alternative f5* (f5**) function
27 Rel-19 miscellaneous OAM&charging
27.1 Charging aspects for Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) Network Sharing
27.2 Service Based Management Architecture enhancement phase 3
27.3 Management Data Analytics phase 3
27.4 Intent driven management services for mobile network phase 3
27.5 Management of planned configurations
27.6 Management aspects of Network Digital Twins
27.7 Closed Control Loop Management
27.8 Data management phase 2
27.9 5G performance measurements and KPIs phase 4
27.10 5G Advanced NRM features phase 3
27.11 Subscriber and Equipment Trace and QoE collection management
27.12 Management of IAB nodes
27.13 Enhancement of Management Aspects Related of NWDAF Phase 2
27.14 CHF Segmentation
27.15 Subscriber Data Migration
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