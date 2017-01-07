Just noticed that the LTE UE Categories have been updated since I last posted here. Since Release-12 onwards, we now have a possibility of separate Downlink (ue-CategoryDL) and Uplink (ue-CategoryUL) categories.
An example defined here is as follows:
From the RRC Specs:
3GPP TS 36.306 section 4 provides much more details on these UE categories and their values. I am adding these pictures from the LG space website.
More info:
Example of RRC signalling for the highest combination UE-EUTRA-Capability ue-Category = 4 ue-Category-v1020 = 7 ue-Category-v1170 = 10 ue-Category-v11a0 = 12 ue-CategoryDL-r12 = 12 ue-CategoryUL-r12 = 13 ue-CategoryDL-v1260 = 16
- The field ue-CategoryDL is set to values m1, 0, 6, 7, 9 to 19 in this version of the specification.
- The field ue-CategoryUL is set to values m1, 0, 3, 5, 7, 8, 13 or 14 in this version of the specification.
- 3GPP TS 36.331: Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
- 3GPP TS 36.306: Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); User Equipment (UE) radio access capabilities
- http://niviuk.free.fr/ue_category.php - up to date info on LTE UE categories
- http://www.sharetechnote.com/html/LTE_Advanced_UE_Category.html